Mystery shrouds death of 3 civilians in Bufliyaz

Poonch, Dec 22: Mystery shrouded death of three local men from Peer Topa village of Poonch’s Surankote subdivision on Friday.

Investigation agencies started a probe into the matter though officially there was no word from any quarter till late evening.

The deceased belonged to the village, located close to the DKG-Bufliyaz forest area, where terrorists carried out an ambush attack on Thursday in which four army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured.

Earlier on Friday, around nine people were detained by the army from the area in connection with the investigation of the terrorist attack.

Official sources said, “Three local men from Topa Peer village have died and their death has taken place under mysterious circumstances. Authorities have yet to ascertain the cause of their death.”

“There were reports that these men were also being questioned after Thursday’s attack. Reports are being ascertained,” they added.

Senior officers from civil administration and police, including Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Senior Superintendent of Police, are also camping in Bufliyaz area of Surankote sub division.

The family members of the deceased have reportedly assembled in the area, agitating against their death.