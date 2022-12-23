Narco module busted in Kupwara | 5 policemen among 17 arrested, 2 kg narcotics recovered

“Subsequent raids were conducted at various places across the district and 16 more persons identified as Haroon Rasheed Bhat (SPO), son of Abdul Rasheed Bhat of Halmatpora, Irshad Ahmed Khan (SPO), son of Anayatullah Khan of Batpora Hyama, Ishfaq Habib Khan, a political activist, son of Habibulla Khan of Gonipora Hyama, Tahir Ahmad Malik, son of Abdul Ahad Malik of Rigipora, Kupwara, Khursheed Ahmed Khan, dry fruit shopkeeper and his son Imtiyaz Khan of Halmatpora, Tamheed Ahmad Khan, son of Shakir Ali Khan (originally hailing from Keran and now a Pakistan and PoK-based terrorist handler) of Keran, Roman Mushtaq Bhat, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Uri, Baramulla, Asif Rashid Hajam, son of Abdul Rashid Hajam of Batergam, Kupwara, Sajad Ahmad Bhat (SPO), son of Ghulam Muhammad Bhat of Gonipora Hyama, Abdul Majeed Bhat (Police constable), son of Wali Muhammad Bhat of Kunan Poshpora, Zahid Maqbool Dar (SPO), son of Muhammad Maqbool Dar of Kunan Poshpora, Abid Ali Bhat, son of Haji Ali Muhammad Bhat of Bohipora, Kupwara, Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a contractor, son of Muhammad Issaq Wani of Gulgam Kupwara, Nadeem Javed, son of Javed Iqbal Naik of Uri Baramulla, and Tahir Ahmad Khan, son of Amir Zaman Khan of Boniyar, Baramulla were arrested,” he said.

Manhas said that during investigation it had come to fore that the PoK-based terrorist handlers were directly involved in pumping narcotics into Kashmir with an aim to destroy Kashmiri youth and in this case one Shakir Ali Khan, a Pakistan-based terrorist handler originally hailing from Keran had surfaced to be the main supplier of narcotics to his son Tahmeed Khan on this side of LoC.