National flag symbolises hopes, dreams: LG

Srinagar, Aug 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday started the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Jammu Kashmir by distributing national flags among the Raj Bhawan staff here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that paying tributes to the martyrs and freedom fighters, he said, “Our national flag has been a symbol of hopes and dreams of our citizens for the last 75 years and continues to guide and lead us to a glorious future.”
The LG appealed to all citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes and celebrate the spirit of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with full fervour and patriotism.
Senior Raj Bhawan officials and staff members were present on the occasion.