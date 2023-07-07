National Tribal Festival in Srinagar | Govt dedicated to serve the poor: LG

Sinha reiterated the resolve of the J&K administration to fulfill the dreams of the poor, tribals and those who were deprived of their rights for decades.

“The J&K government is dedicated to serve the poor section of the society. It is providing land to landless citizens who were ignored in the past. They are eligible under PMAY (G) and will soon have their own houses. However, some influential people and their associates, who had grabbed State land, think that the poor section should not utilise the government resources,” he said.

The LG said that they should understand that such discriminatory system was abolished on August 5, 2019.