Nation’s responsibility rests on young shoulders: Union Minister Pradhan

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 6th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, he said, “The responsibility of the nation rests on the shoulders of the youth.”

Extending his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the students who were graduating from the IIM Jammu, Pradhan said, “It is a matter of great pride for all the graduating students that you have completed your education from a young institution and centre of excellence like IIM Jammu.”