Nation’s responsibility rests on young shoulders: Union Minister Pradhan

Jammu, June 16: Union Minister of Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan Friday said that the responsibility of the nation rests on the shoulders of the youth.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 6th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, he said, “The responsibility of the nation rests on the shoulders of the youth.”
Extending his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the students who were graduating from the IIM Jammu, Pradhan said, “It is a matter of great pride for all the graduating students that you have completed your education from a young institution and centre of excellence like IIM Jammu.”
He said that this was the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.
“Be ready for the challenges. Don’t remain in your comfort zone. You should not only look forward to becoming job creators, but aspire to become wealth creators and contribute to the economic development of the country,” Pradhan said.
He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the progressive education system and the future-oriented IT reforms were paving the strong foundation for the better future of the younger generation.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the graduating students, their parents, and the faculty members of IIM Jammu for their guidance and mentoring.
“India is emerging as a new knowledge economy on the world horizon and it is growing at an exponential pace. Transformational work in every sector is driving the nation on the path to become a powerhouse,” he said.
The LG said that the graduating students were making a new beginning of their life at a juncture when this glorious phase of India’s development and growth had opened up new opportunities and new possibilities for all.
“Building a dream in someone’s heart is bigger than building any physical structure in this world. It is the best time for young minds to turn their ideas into reality and create a better future deeply rooted in our glorious past,” he said.
Sinha advised the students to be creative, focus on self-learning and remain rooted in the ancient values.
“Artificial Intelligence and other digital tools will help new ideas, curiosity, and creativity to provide new momentum to nation building,” he said.
The LG said that today's youth represents the Indian generation that had Vedas in one hand and Artificial Intelligence in the other.
“The perfect balance of both is what sets them apart. Excellent collaboration of modern technology tools and human leadership will contribute to the nation building,” he said. “Curiosity, knowledge and action are the three elements that create our destiny. The evolution of India's knowledge society is based on the foundation of these three elements which have been guiding inclusive development and empowering the society.”
Sinha said that these three elements would also lead the way in adding value to existing opportunities, develop new tools, and make transformational, economic and social impact in the society.
“Today, future-oriented inventions and AI's potential are making India's tech ecosystem stronger and broader. Business leaders with new business models and latest available digital tools will redefine socio-economic development in the future,” he said.
The LG highlighted the reforms National Education Policy and modern IT tools had brought in the education sector.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that the young generation is empowered through NEP-2020 and a powerful ecosystem of Digital India so that with a unique combination of human capabilities and Artificial Intelligence, our youth fulfill their aspirations and make the country proud,” he said. “Human values powered by technological capabilities will transform businesses in future. Technology alone will not make the change but modern technology combined with human leadership will be the most powerful tool for prosperity and progress in human history.”
Sinha lauded the efforts of IIM Jammu as a mentoring institution and making immense contribution to the socio-economic development of the nation.
“India was known as the golden bird not only because we were hundreds of years ahead of other countries in civilisation, culture, and prosperity but also because we had the best academic institutions and the entire society was touching the pinnacle of consciousness,” he said.
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that the passing out students were privileged to be the graduates and postgraduates in the era under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was the best time for the youth.
“You are among the earliest beneficiaries of NEP-2020 and will be the celebrators of century India in 2047, which comes with both challenges and responsibilities. Now, it depends on you how to tackle the challenges and discharge your responsibilities,” he said.
Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIM Jammu and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) was signed on the occasion.
Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, Milind PralhadKamble and Director IIM Jammu, Prof BS Sahay were also present on the occasion.