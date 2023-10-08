NC-Congress alliance set to claim LAHDC-Kargil

The NC-Congress alliance has swept the LAHDC-Kargil polls and is set to claim LAHDC, Kargil.

“The counting of votes concluded with NC winning 12 seats, Congress 10, BJP 2, and independent candidates 2 seats,” a senior official said.

He said that the election process concluded smoothly and transparently with the help of the District Election Authority, the Police in Kargil, and other concerned departments.