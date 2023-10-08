NC-Congress alliance set to claim LAHDC-Kargil

Kargil, Oct 8: National Conference (NC) has emerged as the single largest party in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil, elections by winning 12 seats while Congress is at the second position by winning 10 seats.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win two seats while independent candidates also bagged two seats.
The counting of the votes started early Sunday morning and went on till late in the evening amid elaborated arrangements including security arrangements by the administration.
The NC-Congress alliance has swept the LAHDC-Kargil polls and is set to claim LAHDC, Kargil.
“The counting of votes concluded with NC winning 12 seats, Congress 10, BJP 2, and independent candidates 2 seats,” a senior official said.
He said that the election process concluded smoothly and transparently with the help of the District Election Authority, the Police in Kargil, and other concerned departments.
The election for the 26 seats of the LAHDC-Kargil in Ladakh UT was held on October 4.
The election had a lot at stake for the BJP, NC, and Congress.
The election recorded a polling of 77.61 percent as out of the total 95,388 voters, 74,026 exercised their right of franchise.
Political observers said that the poll results reflected the mood of people towards the move of the BJP-led government at the Centre of granting Union Territory (UT) status to Ladakh, comprising Leh and Kargil districts, in 2019.
Ladakh is at present a Union Territory without an assembly.
This electoral contest that took place amid tight security measures attracted significant attention, as it marked the first local poll in Ladakh since the region became a union territory separate from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.
The Congress’ impressive performance has been also noteworthy with wins in Rambirpoa, Pashkum, Choskore, Chiktan, Taisuru, Baroo, Parkachik, Karsha, and Shakar seats.
Meanwhile, NC secured victories in Bhimbat, Padum, Thasgam, Yourbaltak, Kargil town, Thasgaam Thuiana, Silmoo, Thangdumbur, Poyen, Lankerchey, Chiliskambu, Trespone, and Saliskut seats.
Meanwhile, the BJP celebrated its victories in Stakchay Khangral and Cha constituencies while two independent candidates triumphed in the Barsoo constituency and Gund Mangalpur constituency.
In the previous LAHDC-Kargil elections, BJP had managed to secure a single seat, making their two-seat win this time notable.
In a significant political development, NC and Congress had announced a pre-poll alliance but put up 17 and 22 candidates for the polls.
Both parties said that the arrangement was restricted to areas where there was a tough contest with the BJP.
The NC-Congress is also a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
The BJP, which won one seat in the last election and later took its tally to three with the joining of two PDP councillors, had fielded 17 candidates this time.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tried its luck from four seats while 25 independents were also in the fray. This time many young people jumped into the electoral fray and emerged winners.
Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for the first time for the council elections which took place at 278 polling stations across the district.
The elections to LAHDC-Kargil were rescheduled from September 10 to October 4 on the directions of the Supreme Court which took serious note of the Ladakh UT administration denying the “plough” symbol to NC candidates.
Holding that the NC was entitled to its symbol, the Supreme Court dismissed the Ladakh administration's plea on the issue and also imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on it.
The LAHDC, Kargil, just like LAHDC, Leh, has 30 seats.
However, elections in both councils are held for 26 seats while four councilors are nominated by the administration of the Ladakh Union Territory with voting rights.
The majority mark in the council is 16.
The BJP had won only one seat in the 2018 elections and PDP two.
However, later both the PDP councilors switched over to the BJP, and with all four nominated councilors also affiliated with it, the BJP strength rose to seven.
But NC leader Feroz Ahmed Khan, who had also served as a Minister in the NC-Congress coalition government of 2008, remained Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councilor (CEC) of the LAHDC Kargil throughout its five-year term, initially with the support of Congress and later with the help of independents and one BJP councilor.
While LAHDC Leh came into existence in 1995, LAHDC Kargil was constituted in 2003.
Both the councils have five-year terms.
LAHDC Leh is being ruled by the BJP for a second consecutive term.
Both the councils are headed by Chairman-cum-CEC who has the rank of cabinet minister of a state while there are four executive councilors in the rank of Deputy Ministers.