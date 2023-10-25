NCERT panel recommends replacing India with Bharat in school textbooks

Singh said that they would go with what the best stakeholders, committees, and the J&K Board feel good.

“Right now we are going for our own State Curriculum Framework (SCF). Though we are not a state, this is the technical term used for it. NCERT has given us the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) with the freedom to opt for SCF and we do local contextualisation in it," he said.

He said that they were coming up with SCF with a localised curriculum and the work was going on.

"Let us see what our people decide about it. Whatever our people decide and what best suits our students and context, we will go for that," he said.