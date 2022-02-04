NEET-PG 2022 to be held on May 21: NBEMS

Pursuant to the directions of the health ministry vide its letter dated February 3, the conduct of NEET-PG 2022 examination which was earlier notified to be held on March 12 stands rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2022 shall now be conducted on May 21 from 9 am to 12.30 pm, the notice issued by the NBEMS on Friday read.

The online application window for submission of applications for NEET-PG 2022 which was earlier notified to be closed on February 4 (till 11.55 pm) shall now continue till March 25 (till 11:55 pm), it said.