‘NEP gained acceptance in entire country’

Noting that the NEP was rooted in “Bharatiyata” while assimilating the global perspective, Shah said the policy enriches knowledge and culture and was aligned with the aspirations of the society.

“The purpose of education is to develop character, empathy, courage, and prepare students to deal with challenges of life. Education can enable India to reach the pinnacle of success. Society is looking up to us with expectations and hopes to make it happen. Our educational aspiration is not only for earning degrees and certificates but also to achieve global good,” Shah said at an event on the completion of two years since the launch of NEP.