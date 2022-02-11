News Analysis|Senior leader's resignation as Gen Secy can further hit PDP

By and large NC did protect itself from senior leaders shifting to other parties in post August 5, 2019 scenario. PDP was the worst hit. Senior leaders one after the other kept on leaving it. Unlike her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed , Mehbooba seemed unable to keep the flock together. However, she has been claiming that she is paying the price for standing for what she believes in.

Mufti had managed to keep PDP intact a number of times during deep crises in the party. At one time there were reports of Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister intending to break PDP into two factions. Such reports were getting credence as couple of the PDP MLAs were openly hailing in district development board meetings and other fora the work done by his government. Subsequent reports indicated that Mufti took up the issue with his party legislators and told them to leave if they really wish to but suggested to them to first have a look at the condition of NC MLAs. These ruling party legislators were reportedly finding themselves isolated and not getting required time to meet Omar to give their feedback and apprise him about the problems of the people of their constituencies. Mufti's talk with his party MLAs did work. The falling popularity graph of the NC-Congress coalition government also forced the PDP legislators to remain within their own party.