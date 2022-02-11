News Analysis|Senior leader's resignation as Gen Secy can further hit PDP

Srinagar, Feb 11: Having already suffered badly by the exit of senior leaders, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can get further hit with the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura as General Secretary and member Political Affairs Committee (PAC).
Being considered among the only few trusted and loyal leaders left in PDP, Hanjura had remained for some months the face of the party after his release from detention in absence of president Mehbooba Mufti post revocation of Article 370.
Earlier, when PDP was in government or in opposition, he is said to be known for having taken interest in the affairs of party and also remaining in touch with PDP workers and supporters. Being a minister in the cabinet of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed first and then in that of Mehbooba Mufti raised his political position. Hanjura was earlier Chairman Legislative Council.
He cited personal engagements as reason for his resignation and said he will continue as the basic member of PDP. His absence as general secretary and member PAC will definitely affect the party particularly at a time when large number of leaders have deserted it.
Hanjura had defeated National Conference (NC) heavyweight Abdul Rahim Rather in Charar-e-Sharief assembly constituency in 2014 polls. Earlier, Rather had won the assembly seat six consecutive times and represented the people of Charar-e-Sharief for nearly 36 years in assembly. Last year in October, his son Hilal Rather, who is out on bail in a case, joined People's Conference. At that time there were reports of possibility of some more senior NC leaders’ sons, being groomed in the party, too changing their loyalties. But that did not happen.
By and large NC did protect itself from senior leaders shifting to other parties in post August 5, 2019 scenario. PDP was the worst hit. Senior leaders one after the other kept on leaving it. Unlike her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed , Mehbooba seemed unable to keep the flock together. However, she has been claiming that she is paying the price for standing for what she believes in.
Mufti had managed to keep PDP intact a number of times during deep crises in the party. At one time there were reports of Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister intending to break PDP into two factions. Such reports were getting credence as couple of the PDP MLAs were openly hailing in district development board meetings and other fora the work done by his government. Subsequent reports indicated that Mufti took up the issue with his party legislators and told them to leave if they really wish to but suggested to them to first have a look at the condition of NC MLAs. These ruling party legislators were reportedly finding themselves isolated and not getting required time to meet Omar to give their feedback and apprise him about the problems of the people of their constituencies. Mufti's talk with his party MLAs did work. The falling popularity graph of the NC-Congress coalition government also forced the PDP legislators to remain within their own party.
Mehbooba could not remain connected with her party while in the government. That proved a big disadvantage to her later. In absence of her guiding father things became worse. Some politicians believe that with initial total support from the Central Government, Mehbooba became over confident. In the process she lost whatever little connectivity she had with her senior party leaders and workers. Most PDP leaders and workers opined that the space and channels of communication with her were “hijacked and blocked by a strong vested interests group”, which emerged on the scene suddenly after the death of Mufti.
On some occasions, central government fully supported Mehbooba on important issues and did not even listen to the protest and objections by the J&K BJP unit against her moves. With this she became more over-confident and kept on committing mistakes at political and government levels. Mehbooba could not notice or did not take seriously the political undercurrents. She was completely taken unawares when BJP high command finally pulled the rug from under her feet and withdrew support to her government.
After the shock and set-back, she became a bitter critic of central government policies perhaps with an intention to re-gain at fast pace the lost ground. While some feel that this approach may help her politically to some extent , there are others who view that such moves can prove counter-productive for her and the PDP.