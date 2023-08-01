NGO Terror Funding Case | NIA searches 7 locations in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at seven locations in four districts of Kashmir in the NGO terror funding case relating to raising of funds for sponsoring terrorist activities, the NIA officials said.
The searches on Tuesday were part of the NIA continuing efforts to disrupt and dismantle the terror-financing network in Kashmir.
A spokesman of the NIA said extensive raids were conducted on Tuesday at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara, and Pulwama districts on the premises of trusts and individuals associated with Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), an NGO involved in raising funds for banned terrorist organisations.
“Raids were also conducted at locations associated with the NGO Programme Coordinator Khurram Parvez and his associate, Irfan Mehraj,” he said. “Both Parvez and Mehraj were arrested by the NIA in March this year after investigations revealed their role in raising funds for the JKCCS from various charities based abroad, and utilising these funds to foment trouble and terror in J&K.”
The NIA spokesman said that subsequent investigations revealed that the JKCCS NGO and the two arrested accused were actively involved in instigating and funding stone-pelting in an organised manner in Kashmir.
“They had been working with various banned terrorist organisations operating in J&K,” he said.
The NIA spokesman said that several digital devices and incriminating documents related to financial transactions were seized in Tuesday’s searches in the case registered suo moto by the NIA in Delhi on October 8, 2020.
He said that the case relates to activities of certain NGOs, trusts, societies, and organisations involved in collecting funds domestically and abroad, and transferring the same to separatist and terrorist organisations to sustain terrorist and secessionist activities in Kashmir.
The NIA had earlier conducted searches at 23 locations in this case in J&K, Delhi, and Bangalore.