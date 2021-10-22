NIA arrests 8 persons in raids

The probe agency in a statement said that the case relates to “conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.”

The accused arrested today are: Adil Ahmad War r/o Srinagar; Manan Gulzar Dar r/o Srinagar; Hilal Ahmed Dar r/o Kupwara; Sobhia r/o Parimpora, Srinagar; Rouf Bhatt r/o Anantnag; Shaqib Bashir r/o Kupwara; Zamin Adil r/o Srinagar and Haris Nisar Langoo, the statement said.