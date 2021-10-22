NIA arrests 8 persons in raids

Srinagar, Oct 22: NIA conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla districts and arrested eight accused persons in case RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI.
The probe agency in a statement said that the case relates to “conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.”
The accused arrested today are: Adil Ahmad War r/o Srinagar; Manan Gulzar Dar r/o Srinagar; Hilal Ahmed Dar r/o Kupwara; Sobhia r/o Parimpora, Srinagar; Rouf Bhatt r/o Anantnag; Shaqib Bashir r/o Kupwara; Zamin Adil r/o Srinagar and Haris Nisar Langoo, the statement said.
The NIA, the statement said, had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI dated 10.10.2021 and initiated the investigation. “Till now 13 accused persons have been arrested in this case by NIA,” it said.
“Electronic devices and incriminating jehadi documents/posters etc. have been seized today during the searches,” it said.
“The eight accused persons arrested are terror operatives of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been instrumental in providing logistical and material support to terrorists,” the NIA statement said adding that further investigation in the case continues.