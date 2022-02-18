NIA arrests accused in LeT OGW network case

Srinagar, Feb 18: The National Investigation Agency ( NIA) has arrested an IPS officer accused in the LeT OGW network case. As per an NIA statement, it arrested an accused namely Arvind Digvijay Negi on Friday in connection with investigation of NIA case RC 30/2021/NIA/DLI.
“This case, registered on 6.11.2021, pertains to the spread of widespread network of OGWs (Over Ground Workers) of LeT (Lashkar e Taiba), a proscribed Terrorist Organisation, for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in India. Earlier NIA had arrested 6 accused persons in the case,” the statement said.
“During investigation the role of AD Negi, IPS, SP posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of NIA were leaked by A. D. Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case”the statement said adding that a further investigation in the case continues.