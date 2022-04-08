NIA files chargesheet against 25 in J-K Terrorism case

“The case pertains to hatching of conspiracy both on physical as well as cyberspace for undertaking violent (militant) acts in J&K and other parts of the country, by cadres of (militant) organisations like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Anti-Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc,” the NIA said.

It said Investigation has unearthed “a deep rooted conspiracy of Pakistan based (militant) organisations joining hands in form of a united group and shifting of their modus operandi by floating pseudo offshoot outfits portrayed as indigenous resistance groups, in whose name (militant) acts are being committed with an intention to claim deniability at the international level.”