NIA intensifies crackdown against terror outfits

A statement of the NIA issued here said that the NIA has stepped up its vigil against terrorist outfits, their affiliates, agents, and overground workers (OGWs) by conducting raids on properties of terror suspects and accused across locations, and has been moving swiftly to take action in such cases.

It said that the NIA attached the immovable properties of three accused in two different cases of terror activities involving members and cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations like the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).