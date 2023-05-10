NIA intensifies crackdown against terror outfits

Srinagar, May 10: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday intensified its crackdown in Kashmir by attaching the properties of three accused linked with various banned Pakistan-based terrorist organisations.
A statement of the NIA issued here said that the NIA has stepped up its vigil against terrorist outfits, their affiliates, agents, and overground workers (OGWs) by conducting raids on properties of terror suspects and accused across locations, and has been moving swiftly to take action in such cases.
It said that the NIA attached the immovable properties of three accused in two different cases of terror activities involving members and cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations like the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).
The statement said that in the first case, NIA attached the immovable properties of two accused, Doulat Ali Mughal and Ishaq Pala in Herman, Shopian under the UA(P) Act.
It said that while Pala, currently lodged at Central Jail Agra, was a terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Al-Badr terrorist organisations, Mughal was an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the Hizb and is currently out on bail.
The NIA statement said that in Central Jail Srinagar, Pala had conspired with his co-accused, including Riyaz Naikoo and Doulat Ali Mugal, and assisted Danish Ghulam Lone and Suhail Ahmad Bhat to cross the border from Kupwara sector to join terror ranks and wage a war against the State.
It said that Mugal had provided logistic support to accused Lone and Bhat at Kupwara when both were about to cross the LoC.
The statement said that the NIA chargesheeted the duo on February 22, 2019, and the NIA Special Court Jammu framed the charges on August 6, 2019.
It said that the properties attached on orders of NIA Special Court include land measuring 5.5 marla and 3.5 marla under Survey Nos 1597 min and 1598 min including one double storey house of accused Mughal located at village Manigah, Kupwara, and immoveable property in the form of two rooms under the ownership of accused Pala at village Allora, Herman, Shopian.
The statement said that the NIA had launched investigations into the case in February 2018, and had busted a HM module of OGWs and terrorists.
It said that others arrested and chargesheeted in the case were Lone and Bhat while a key conspirator Feroz Ahmad Lone and top terrorist of Hizb, Naikoo were killed in a gunfight with the security forces.
The statement said that in the second case, the NIA attached the immovable property of accused Fayaz Ahmad Magray, an OGW of JeM and currently lodged at District Jail Jhajjar, Haryana.
It said that the Property consisted of six shops constructed over land measuring 5.5 marlas under Survey No 2664 min at Lethpora, Pulwama, belonging to the accused.
The NIA statement said that Magray was chargesheeted on August 1, 2018, for conspiring along with local and Pakistani terrorists of JeM to execute a suicide bombing on the CRPF Group Centre Lethpora, Pulwama.
It said that he carried out a reconnaissance of the CRPF centre, and provided logistic support to JeM terrorists before and after the attack.
The NIA statement said that during the attack, two terrorists, Fardeen Ahmad Khandey and Manzoor Ahmad Baba, along with one Pakistani Abdul Shakoor, were killed inside the CRPF Group Centre Lethpora.
It said that other key conspirator terrorists, Mudassir Khan and Sajjad alias Mufti Waqas, a Pakistani national, were killed in subsequent gunfights.
The NIA statement said that it launched investigations in February 2018 into the criminal conspiracy to commit acts of terror and violence in Kashmir.
It said that the NIA investigations led to the busting of a module of OGWs of JeM.
The statement said that besides Magray, other accused arrested in the case were identified as Nissar Ahmad Tantray, Syed Hilal Andrabi, and Irshad Ahmad Reshi.
It said that the NIA subsequently chargesheeted all of them.