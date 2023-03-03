NIA seizes property of Pak-based terrorist from Baramulla

Srinagar, Mar 3: Continuing the strong action against terrorists operating from Pakistani soil, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday attached the property of Basit Ahmad Reshi in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The action follows close on the heels of the attachment of the Srinagar-based property of Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, the founder and chief of Al-Umar Mujahideen on Thursday.
The anti-terror agency said that Basit, son of Muhammad Ramzan Reshi was a ‘listed terrorist’ under the UA(P) Act and had been operating from Pakistan after his exfiltration.
“He has been found funding terror activities and acts in Kashmir,” the NIA said. “He joined the terrorists ranks in 2015 and was involved in planning and execution of a terror attack at Police Guard Post in Sopore in which a constable was killed and others injured.”
It said that Basit was earlier associated with the banned Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and later exfiltrated to Pakistan.
“Basit is presently involved in terror activities of The Resistance Front (TRF) and manages and supplies arms and ammunition as well as funds for TRF from across the border,” the NIA said. “His agricultural land measuring 9.25 marlas has been attached under the provisions of UA(P) Act.”
The representatives of J&K government and J&K Police assisted the NIA in the attachment process.
Till date, NIA has attached the properties of five designated terrorists – US-based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Pakistan-based Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, Basit Ahmad Pir, and KCF (Panjwar) Paramjit Singh alias Panjwar.
In addition, the NIA recently attached, under UAPA, the Hurriyat office in Srinagar, which was owned in part by Nayeem Khan, an accused chargesheeted by the NIA in the Hurriyat terror funding case.