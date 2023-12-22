NIA team visits site; meets local police

Rajouri, Dec 22: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday afternoon visited the site of the terror attack in the forest area near Bufliyaz on Thanamandi-Surankote road.

Officials said that a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA), headed by an officer of gazetted rank from NIA Jammu and Kashmir headquarter, reached the site of Thursday’s attack.

This incident had occurred at around 3.45 pm on December 21 when an army gypsy and a truck moving towards Bufliyaz from DKG came under attack by terrorists, who resorted to indiscriminate firing.

Four army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in this attack, believed to be one of the major terror attacks during the last few years.

On Friday afternoon, officials said, the NIA team visited the attack site, examining it for necessary legal proceedings.

The NIA team officials also interacted with the local police officers and investigation team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and discussed the nature of investigation being conducted, especially focusing on collection of evidence.

The police are presently investigating the case after registration of FIR in police station Surankote.