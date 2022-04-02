Nitishwar Kumar assures uninterrupted power supply during Navratri, Ramadhan

Srinagar, Apr 1: Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar on Friday assured the people of the Union Territory of uninterrupted power supply during the auspicious days of Navratri and Ramzan.
As per an official statement, after reviewing the power supply scenario with the heads of corporations, senior officials, and engineers, Kumar, who is also Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, reiterated the government's commitment in taking all possible steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply for devotees during Navratri Pooja and Sahri, Iftaar.
"Directions have been issued to the officials on the ground to make sure there is no unscheduled power curtailment during the hours of Navratri Pooja, and those observing Ramzan must have access to the facility during Sahri and Iftaar. The officials have been told to make all-out efforts to resolve the key issues and strengthen the efforts being made towards accelerated development and reforms of the transmission and distribution sector," he said.
The auspicious festival of Navratri is set to begin from April 2, while Ramadhan will be observed from April 3, 2022. He also greeted the people ahead of Navratri and Ramadhan, and prayed for joy and happiness for all. Managing Directors of J&K Power Corporations, besides concerned senior officials and Engineers attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.