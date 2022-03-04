No additional land transferred to Army: GOC DP Pandey

In an exclusive interview to Greater Kashmir, GOC Pandey while clarifying on the issue, said that the promulgation of Strategic Area Notification (SAN) has been under process since 2019 to follow the rulings of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

“There has been no additional land transferred to the Army under this notification, the subject land in Sonamarg and Gulmarg is already under use by the Army for decades. Both Sonamarg and Gulmarg are important High-Altitude training areas of the Indian Army,” Lt General, D P Pandey, told Greater Kashmir. “Part of the land is acquired land and part requisitioned for training and allied activities,” he added.