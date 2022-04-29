No alternative to dialogue on Kashmir issue: Mehbooba

“The dialogue is the only way forward (indirectly referring to Kashmir) on the basis of the roadmap given by Former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the Former Chief Minister of J&K, late Mufti Muhammed Sayeed as there is no alternative to it whether they like it or not,” responded Mehbooba Mufti while speaking to journalists here before leaving for Srinagar.

Mufti said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his vision.