No compromise on merit, transparency: JKSSB Chairman

“Respecting our youth’s ability and respecting merit, the Board is fully aware of concerns of hard-working, genuine candidates. This is my assurance to them that there will be no compromise on transparency and merit and the exams will be conducted in a fair, transparent and secure manner, maintaining the sanctity of the process,” he said.

“This is my responsibility to allay the apprehensions among aspirants and counter misconceptions being created through vicious propaganda regarding JKSSB and the procedure of conducting the exams by it (SSB)- by a section of society - I would not call them as candidates. I have seen several attempts in the last few days to malign this process by spreading falsehood and paddling fabricated lies. There is not a grain of truth in the wild allegations. They are baseless allegations being levelled as a part of campaign by those with ulterior motives. I want to make it clear that reprocessed lies by forces increasingly desperate to bring back the opaque and corrupt system will not be allowed to succeed,” JKSSB chairman said.

Reiterating commitment of Board to conduct exams as per schedule from March 16 with the “highest degree of security and sanctity”, he stated that around 50000 out of 1.95 lakh candidates had already downloaded their Admit Cards within hours of their (cards’) ‘going live’ this morning.