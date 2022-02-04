No evening flights for 3 days a week from Srinagar Airport till March end: AAI

Srinagar, Feb 4: Evening flights will not operate at Srinagar airport for three days every week till March end due to “Polymer Modified Emulsion work” on its runway to contain its wear and tear.
Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials revealed this, stating that to minimise the inconvenience to the passengers, the flights, however, will operate from 6 am to 5 pm even on these days i.e., Friday to Sunday.
“We are commencing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March. This is necessary to strengthen the runway for the operation of flight and also to control the wear and tear,” Director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said here.
He said the work was planned on all Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the months of February and March.
"We will ensure that the flight disruption is reduced to minimum by working only from 5 pm to 6 am during the night time during this period also. The runway will be available and the flights will be operated from 6 am to 5 pm,” he said.
Singh said the affected flights scheduled to operate after 5 pm on the last three days of the week were preponed.
“These flights will operate before 5 pm every day. The information has already been given to all affected passengers by the respective airlines. Passengers of the affected flights have been asked to confirm the revised departure times if they have booked their flights during this period,” Director AAI Srinagar Airport said.