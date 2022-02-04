No evening flights for 3 days a week from Srinagar Airport till March end: AAI

Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials revealed this, stating that to minimise the inconvenience to the passengers, the flights, however, will operate from 6 am to 5 pm even on these days i.e., Friday to Sunday.

“We are commencing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March. This is necessary to strengthen the runway for the operation of flight and also to control the wear and tear,” Director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said here.