No firing incident in Qamarwari: Police

Srinagar, Feb 17: No firing incident was reported from Qamarwari on Thursday and investigations are underway, Police said Friday.
“There is still confusion in some quarters of the media about the incident in Qamarwari Thursday morning. No incident of firing on any individual occurred anywhere in Srinagar,” Police said. “A sound was heard after which a search operation was launched which is routine in suspicious circumstances.”
Police said that some media houses were quoting an unverified mischievous claim on Telegram channel wherein the name of an official of the Revenue Department was mentioned.
“During in-depth investigation into the incident, it came out that neither any such named person works in the Revenue Department nor any such firing incident had taken place,” Police said.
It said that investigations were in full swing and miscreants involved in creating panic in the Qamarwari area would be caught soon.