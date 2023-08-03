No Govt advertisement to be sent directly to media: GAD

General Administration Department (GAD) Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma, in circular instructions, instructed them to ensure that no “government advertisement, under any circumstances, should be sent or referred directly to print or electronic media without routing the same through the Information Department.”

He further cautioned that any violation in this regard would be dealt with appropriately under rules or norms. “Further, the Information Department shall closely monitor the matter and report violations of these instructions, if any, to the General Administration Department for initiation of disciplinary action,” Verma directed.