No innocent person has been dismissed from service: LG

“Now elections will be held. You know that our country is governed by its constitution. So who will conduct the elections? It will be the Election Commission of India, which is a constitutional body. Now the question is- which electoral roll will form the basis of conduct of elections? Will it be held on the basis of an old electoral roll framed and revised five to seven years ago? A child, who was then eleven years old or likewise, has now grown to be an adult- eligible to cast a vote. Do all the champions of democracy in the country want to disenfranchise such youngsters? Do they want to deprive such people (now qualifying to be electors) of their right to vote? Presently, the pre-Special Summary Revision aimed at updating electoral roll is underway as has been detailed by the Election Commission. You would have read about the statements of the constitutional body in this connection. They have notified a schedule also for the completion of this exercise,” he explained.

“Once the final electoral roll is ready (published), the Election Commission will take a call about the conduct of elections. The Union Home Minister has made a commitment on the floor of the Parliament on this account and this cannot be taken lightly. Hence none should have any doubts about it (conduct of assembly elections). None needs to think otherwise on this issue,” LG Sinha asserted.