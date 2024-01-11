No let up in cold; Srinagar shivers at -5°C

Srinagar, Jan 11:There was no let-up in cold conditions as Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius on Thursday even as a feeble Western Disturbance is likely to bring precipitation over higher reaches in the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department officials here said that generally dry weather is expected for now.

“A feeble Western Disturbance is approaching on January 17. Generally, cloudy weather with light snow over isolated higher reaches is expected,” they said. “Generally dry weather is expected from January 18 to 20.”

The MeT officials said a few parts of higher reaches, especially higher reaches of north Kashmir, could see light snow on Friday evening or night but there is no forecast of snowfall in Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam with 15 to 25 percent chance.

“Another weak Western Disturbance is possible on January 17. Overall dry weather is expected till January 16,” they said.

The MeT officials said that while Srinagar saw the same minimum temperature the previous night, the temperature was 3.1 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of the year.

They said that the Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius against minus 5 degrees Celsius the previous night and the temperature was 4.4 degrees Celsius above normal at the resort.

The MeT officials said that Pahalgam health resort in Anantnag recorded a low of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, same as on the previous night and it was 0.8 degrees Celsius above normal at the resort.

They said that Kokernag, in the same district, recorded a minimum of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, the same as on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.2 degrees Celsius for the place.

The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius against minus 4.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.

They said that the minimum temperature was 1.6 degrees Celsius below normal for the area.

The MeT officials said that Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius against minus 4.7 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal there.

They said Jammu recorded a minimum of 4.7 degrees Celsius against 4.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, and it was below normal by 2.3 degrees Celsius.

The MeT officials said that Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, Batote 2.2 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah minus 0.2 degrees Celsius.