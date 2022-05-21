No manual PVR submission to be accepted after June 1: Govt

Jammu, May 20: The J&K government on Friday warned that manual submission of Personnel Verification Rolls (PVR) of selected candidates, for verification of character and antecedents will not be entertained under any circumstances after June 1, 2022.
Directing the Administrative Secretaries to implement the instructions in letter and spirit, it also cautioned that the CID verification should not be delayed beyond one month, in any case.
Through a circular, the Principal Secretary GAD Manoj Kumar Dwivedi ordered that the Personnel Verification Rolls (PVR) of all candidates would be submitted only through the online mode to the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters for verification.
He mentioned that a web based application Employee Verification System (EVS) had been developed by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for undertaking the process of verification of employees' character and antecedents to make the system transparent and minimize the procedural delays that hamper the efficient and speedy processing of verification. The EVS portal had been developed and made operational through a web based online system.
“The web application is available on the URL:https://evs.jk.gov.in. Various training sessions regarding the web application have been imparted to the appointing authorities. Besides, a number of training sessions have already been imparted to all the concerned on the process of vigilance verification, which is fundamentally similar to the Employee Verification System,” he pointed out.
“Accordingly, in continuation to the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, notified vide Government Order N0.1918-GAD of 1997 dated December 9,1997, read with Government Order No.597-GAD of 1999 dated May 26, 1999, Government Order N0.68I-GAD of 2000 dated June 14, 2000, Government Order N0.1328-GAD of 2016 dated December 7, 2016, and Government Order No. 528-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated June 21, 2021 as amended from time to time, it is hereby impressed upon all concerned that "Personnel Verification Rolls (PVR) of all candidates shall be submitted only through the online mode to the Criminal Investigation Department Hqrs. for verification,” he ordered.
“Manual submission of Personnel Verification Rolls (PVR) shall not be entertained under any circumstances after June 1, 2022. The departmental code (User Name and Password) shall be shared on the e-mail addresses provided by the appointing authorities on EVS,” he directed.