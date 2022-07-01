No pilgrim or tourist vehicle to move to Kashmir after 3.30 pm for security reasons: SSP Ramban

Ramban, July 1: Police on Friday barred the movement of pilgrim or tourist vehicles towards Kashmir after the fixed cut off timings i.e., 1.30 pm from Chanderkote and 3.30 pm beyond Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel, citing security reasons.

“For the safety and security of pilgrims or tourists, vehicles were not allowed to move towards Kashmir after the fixed cut off timings 1.30 pm from Chanderkote-Ramban and 3.30 pm beyond Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel,” police said.