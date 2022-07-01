No pilgrim or tourist vehicle to move to Kashmir after 3.30 pm for security reasons: SSP Ramban

Ramban, July 1: Police on Friday barred the movement of pilgrim or tourist vehicles towards Kashmir after the fixed cut off timings i.e., 1.30 pm from Chanderkote and 3.30 pm beyond Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel, citing security reasons.
“For the safety and security of pilgrims or tourists, vehicles were not allowed to move towards Kashmir after the fixed cut off timings 1.30 pm from Chanderkote-Ramban and 3.30 pm beyond Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel,” police said.
Superintendent of Police Ramban Mohita Sharma said this practice would remain in place till the culmination of the yatra.
“The pilgrims or tourists who did not prefer their travel with the Amarnath yatra convoy were stopped by the Ramban police at Chanderkote after cut off timings and accommodated at newly constructed lodgement centre (Yatri Niwas) Chanderkote on Friday,” she informed.
Superintendent of Police said they would be allowed to move towards their destinations with a scheduled Amarnath Yatra convoy with proper security on Saturday morning.
She said that no vehicle carrying Amarnath yatri or tourists would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after the fixed cut off timings.