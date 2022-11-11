No ‘satisfactory biometric attendance’, no salary for Govt employees

Jammu, Nov 11: Taking a stringent call to tackle truancy in all its offices, PSUs, institutions and corporations, J&K has decided to turn up the heat on “defaulting Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs), who draw salaries of employees without satisfactory biometric attendance.”
In this connection, it has directed all its departments to furnish the list of such DDOs to the General Administration Department (GAD) in the first week of December 2022.
A directive was issued after the authorities took serious note of the practice whereby the employees were drawing their salaries without marking daily attendance, in violation of instructions.
“Instructions were issued vide Government Order No 650-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated June 2, 2022, to all government offices, PSUs, institutions and corporations across Jammu and Kashmir to switch over to Biometric System (Aadhar or Finger Print based) with immediate effect and all employees were directed to necessarily mark their attendance both at arrival and departure as per the notified office hours of various offices,” GAD Secretary Piyush Singla said.
Further, all Administrative Secretaries, HoDs and Managing Directors of PSUs, Corporations and institutions were directed to ensure the installation of Biometric Attendance Systems or equipment in all offices and institutions under their administrative control by or before June 15, 2022, and all DDOS were also directed to draw salaries of employees only based on satisfactory biometric attendance, he mentioned.
“Notwithstanding, these clear and elaborate instructions on the subject, it has been observed that a sizable number of employees continue to draw their salaries without marking daily attendance, a matter which has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” Singla noted with concern and instructed for strict adherence to directions in this connection.
All Administrative Secretaries, HoDs, Managing Directors of PSUs, Corporations and institutions as also all the Drawing and Disbursing Officers have been asked to strictly adhere to the instructions issued in terms of the government order of June 2, 2022.
They have also been instructed to furnish a daily Action Taken Report (ATR) in this regard to the General Administration Department by email id gad-jk@nic.in.
Earlier on October 12, the government had ordered that its employees would not get their salary for October if they failed to register or update their service details on the Jammu & Kashmir Human Resource Management System (JKHRMS) portal.
JKHRMS, a web-based solution, launched by the UT government to provide easy access to employees’ related services on a unified platform was made live on October 17.