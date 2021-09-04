No traffic to ply for Kashmir on highway today

Traffic police authorities issued an advisory late Saturday evening stating that no vehicle would be allowed to move towards Kashmir on Sunday.

The valley-bound vehicles from Jammu, Udhampur, Batote, Ramban and Banihal will not allowed to move towards Kashmir on Sunday, it said. However, local traffic up to Banihal in Jammu province will ply as usual.

The traffic was resumed Saturday morning after remaining suspended for two days due to restrictions imposed in Kashmir province after the death of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Wednesday in Kashmir.