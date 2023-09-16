Normal traffic flow on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban, Sep 15: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) witnessed normal traffic flow as it remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Friday.
However, officials said that the movement of traffic remained slow on single-lane road stretches at Dalwass and Mehar Cafeteria due to the breakdown of six heavy vehicles and movement of nomads with livestock between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
Traffic officials in Ramban said, “The highway remained open and hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of it (highway) without any interruption throughout the day.”
They said, “Heavy vehicles released from Jakhani-Udhampur were still heading towards Kashmir, at a slow pace at single-lane road stretches between Nashri and Banihal.”
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and good road condition, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to move on either side of the highway.