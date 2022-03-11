Northern Army Commander reviews security scenario in Kashmir

As per a statement issued by the Army, the Army Commander also visited a Rashtriya Rifles unit conducting counter terrorist operations. He appreciated the recent success in operations where the troops successfully eliminated some hard-core terrorists including Pakistani terrorists with minimal collateral damage and no loss of any civilian life, the statement said.

He reiterated the credo of use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in counter terrorist operations. He appreciated the efforts at breaking the cycle of violence for sustainable peace and stability in Kashmir, the statement added.