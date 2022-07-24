Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

Udhampur, July 24: Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security scenario in Kashmir on Sunday.
A statement of the Army issued here said that Lt Gen Dwivedi arrived in Srinagar on a one-day visit to Kashmir.
The statement said that the Army Commander along with GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen A D S Aujla visited the northern route of Amarnath Yatra to take stock of the situation and review the progress of the yatra along Nilagrar-Baltal-Domel-Brarimarg-Sangam-Amarnath Cave route.
It said that the Army Commander interacted with all ranks that carried out selfless service following the cloudburst of July 8 near the Amarnath Cave in which many persons lost their lives.
The statement said that the Army Commander in recognition of their services presented Commendation Cards to security personnel of the various agencies deployed.
It said that teams of the Army, J&K Police, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, BSF, CRPF, SASB, and other government agencies had worked day and night on a war footing to provide rescue and relief to the affected yatris.
The statement said that the Army Commander also interacted with the participants of the Kargil Vijay Diwas motorcycle expedition at Nilgrar, Sonamarg.
It said that the motorcycle rally has moved towards Kargil as part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 celebration scheduled on July 26. The statement said that appreciating the event, Lt Gen Dwivedi said that such efforts motivate and bind the citizens of the country to the idea of the nation.
It said that he also remembered the sacrifices of the soldiers in the Kargil War and emphasised never forgetting the lessons learned during the conflict.
The statement said that later in the day, the Army Commander arrived at Chinar Corps Headquarters and was briefed by GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen Aujla on the overall security situation in Kashmir. It said that the Army Commander also took stock of the prevailing activities for the Amarnath yatra and measures instituted towards the safety and security of the yatris.