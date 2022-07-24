Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

The statement said that the Army Commander along with GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen A D S Aujla visited the northern route of Amarnath Yatra to take stock of the situation and review the progress of the yatra along Nilagrar-Baltal-Domel-Brarimarg-Sangam-Amarnath Cave route.

It said that the Army Commander interacted with all ranks that carried out selfless service following the cloudburst of July 8 near the Amarnath Cave in which many persons lost their lives.