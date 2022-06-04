Northern Command holds 3-day strategic conclave at Udhampur

The eminent speakers who participated in the event included three former Army Commanders including Lieutenant General (retired) Praveen Bakshi, retired Lieutenant General DS Hooda, retired Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, three former Corps Commanders i.e., retired Lieutenant General SA Hasnain, retired Lieutenant General SL Narsimhan, Lieutenant General Savneet Singh, esteemed writers and senior specialists Nitin Gokhale, Jaydev Ranade, Claude Arpi and Vijay Gokhale (former foreign secretary) and senior serving military officers.

According to the Defence PRO, the strategic conclave discussed unique challenges being faced by the Northern Command with regard to ‘two and a half fronts’ with live phenomenon of ‘Gray Zone Warfare’.