Northern Railways gets permission for drone survey of Baramulla-Uri railway line

The permission comes in response to a request from the Deputy Chief Engineer and C-II, Northern Railways, Banihal, and was conveyed through a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla.

The drone survey is expected to provide crucial insights and data for the development of the Baramulla-Uri Railway Line, a project of great importance to enhance transportation infrastructure in the region.

The project aims to connect the picturesque towns of Baramulla and Uri, creating improved accessibility and boosting the economic prospects of the area.