Northern Railways gets permission for drone survey of Baramulla-Uri railway line

Baramulla, Aug 3: The District Magistrate Baramulla has granted permission to Northern Railways, Banihal, for conducting the drone survey of the Baramulla-Uri Railway Line.
The permission comes in response to a request from the Deputy Chief Engineer and C-II, Northern Railways, Banihal, and was conveyed through a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla.
The drone survey is expected to provide crucial insights and data for the development of the Baramulla-Uri Railway Line, a project of great importance to enhance transportation infrastructure in the region.
The project aims to connect the picturesque towns of Baramulla and Uri, creating improved accessibility and boosting the economic prospects of the area.
However, the permission is granted under specific conditions to ensure the safety and security of the area.
The company conducting the drone survey is required to cooperate with the police and security agencies deployed for maintaining law and order during the survey. They are also mandated to maintain a backup of all videography conducted during the survey, serving as a reference for law enforcement if necessary.
To avoid any inconvenience to the public, the company has been directed not to create traffic jams while using the drone camera.
Moreover, stringent instructions have been issued that no photographs or videos of Army, Police, or other vital installations are to be taken without explicit permission from the relevant authorities.
As part of safety measures, the company is permitted to use the drone only during the daytime, from 9 am to 4 pm, and is required to report their activities to both the Baramulla and Pattan Police Stations.
The authorities are emphasising opening communication and collaboration throughout the process.
The company has been asked to inform the local Police well in advance of the survey date to ensure a smooth operation.
Addressing concerns about security and sensitive information, the company has been entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining the confidentiality of any records related to security and strategic establishments during their commercial use of the survey data.