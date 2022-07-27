Norwegian Ambassador to India calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 26: Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, LG Sinha and the Norwegian Ambassador held a discussion relating to the healthcare facilities of J&K.
The two also discussed India-Norway cooperation in the healthcare sector.
The LG said that the J&K administration was putting dedicated efforts into developing the health infrastructure and registered considerable improvement in various health indicators.
“Our focus is availability, quality, and affordability to bridge the health gap of people and to reduce the inequalities in healthcare in rural areas,” he said.
The LG reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to meet the sustainable development goals for ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages.