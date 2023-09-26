NTA mulls closing its exam centre in Kashmir

This decision comes mere months after the NTA established the centre, equipped with approximately 600 computers, to accommodate a large number of students appearing in various national-level examinations simultaneously.

An official said that the revelation came to the fore after the centre head at Budgam conveyed to the employees stationed at the Budgam center that NTA headquarters was mulling closing down the centre here.

The move has left the employees in a state of uncertainty, unsure about their next course of action.