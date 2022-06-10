Offensive remarks hurting religious sentiments|Protests in several states; shutdown in parts of Kashmir, curfew in Jammu areas

In Delhi, the protesters gathered outside the historic Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Some of the people, who gathered on the steps of the mosque, carried placards and shouted slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit.

Senior police officials said the protest was held peacefully and lasted for 15 to 20 minutes. The protesters were later dispersed from the area.