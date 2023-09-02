Omar, Mehbooba appointed INDIA alliance’s coordination committee members

Srinagar, Sep 1: Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been appointed as members of Coordination Committee and Election Strategy Committee of INDIA alliance, a grouping of opposition parties.
The opposition alliance has also appointed Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi as member of the coalition’s alliance’s Campaign Committee.
National Conference (NC)’s Ifra Jan and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti have been appointed as members of the working group for social media.
NC’s Tanvir Sadiq and PDP’s Mohit Bhan have been appointed as members of the working group for media.
Meanwhile, sources said NC would not concede any Lok Sabha seat of Kashmir to any other partner of the coalition alliance.
In the last parliamentary elections, NC won all three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir, defeating PC in Baramulla, PDP in Srinagar, and Congress in south Kashmir’s Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.
PDP stood at third position in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.