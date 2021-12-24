Omicron cases detected among non- travelers signals wider spread

Although without Genomic data, experts believe, it is difficult to say with certainty whether Omicron Variant has infected people in Kashmir and in other parts of Jammu; suspicions are high, they say. Prof Parvaiz Koul, ex-head department of Internal and Pulmonary Medicine at SKIMS Soura and Vice Chairman of Middle East, Eurasia and Africa Influenza Stakeholders Network (MENA ISN) said the way cases have been high in Kashmir in the recent past and the multiple instances of entire families being infected pointed towards “an extremely transmissible strain”. “My feeling is that it is here already. Only testing is delayed,” he said. He said that there needs to be “appropriate testing” and analysis of trends supported by scientific evidence.