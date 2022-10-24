On Diwali, communal harmony at display in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 24: Diwali in Jammu and Kashmir was celebrated with love and brotherhood on Monday as confectionary shops and markets in capital cities witnessed a good rush, with people from Hindu and Sikh communities busy shopping and lighting their houses.
The celebrations were more visible in the evening when devotees thronged to temples in Srinagar and elsewhere to offer special prayers and light up lamps.
Temples and houses of Hindu and Sikh communities were illuminated with colourful lights.
The confectionary shops in Srinagar witnessed a good rush, even as Muslims exchanged sweets with their Hindu and Sikh friends and acquaintances while greeting them.
Muslims also greeted and celebrated Diwali with the minority communities.
The bakers in Srinagar had prepared special varieties of confectionaries.
They said that their customers had ordered a special bakery on the auspicious occasion.
Since Sunday evening, social networking sites were abuzz with Diwali greetings.
Muslims in Kashmir posted animations of burning diyas (oil lamps) on social networking sites to greet their Hindu and Sikh friends.
A large number of devotees thronged Hanuman Temple at Amira Kadal here for special prayers.
The devotees at the temples said that they prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity of J&K.
A group of Kashmiri Pandits said the light on Diwali infuses new life among those suffering from life-threatening diseases.
They said that on this day, they pray for the entire humanity.
The group said that Muslim neighbours and friends in Kashmir never forget to greet them and their families on Diwali.
The security personnel also celebrated Diwali during events held at Badami Bagh, Awantipora, and other security installations across Kashmir.
In many places, security forces distributed Diwali gifts among the children and organised competitive games for them.
In Jammu too, various social and religious bodies had organised Diwali celebration events.