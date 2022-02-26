Only 42% seats unreserved in J&K Medical Colleges

Srinagar, Feb 26: With J&K issuing a fresh seat matrix, aspirants of Open Merit seats here are up in arms alleging that the Government has curtailed the unreserved seat pool to bolster Economically Weak Section seats.

J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (J&K BOPEE) has issued a fresh matrix of MBBS seats in medical colleges of the UT, the new distribution meant to ensure 10 percent of total seats for the EWS category. The rearrangement, some aspirants allege, robs Open Merit candidates of at least 30 seats. The reworked seat matrix issued on 21 February, nullifies the seat matrix that the Board issued on 01 February. In the earlier seat matrix, the EWS candidates had been allocated only 5 percent of the seats that were due to the category, after the 103rd amendment to the Constitution. In J&K, 85 seats under EWS were approved by the National Medical Council in 2019. However, only 53 of these seats were reserved for EWS in the beginning February seat matrix. As per the new Act, 10 percent of the total seats in a state or union territory are to be reserved for EWS.