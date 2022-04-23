Opposition parties await slew of announcements from PM

Senior leaders of Congress, National Conference, CPI-M, CPI, IDP, besides different social organizations including Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS), J&K Labana Sabha, J&K Refugee Forum and others raised these demands while addressing a joint press conference at Press Club here.

They demanded restoration of statehood and asked the Prime Minister to make an announcement in this regard in Jammu tomorrow. They demanded that assembly elections should be held at the earliest, following the delimitation but only after revisit and review of the draft report which, they alleged was “unfair and unjust and was unacceptable in present form.”