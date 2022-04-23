Opposition parties await slew of announcements from PM

Jammu, Apr 23: Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Jammu tomorrow, several opposition parties on Friday jointly called for immediate restoration of statehood and restoration of democracy through early assembly elections after total review of the draft delimitation report.
Senior leaders of Congress, National Conference, CPI-M, CPI, IDP, besides different social organizations including Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS), J&K Labana Sabha, J&K Refugee Forum and others raised these demands while addressing a joint press conference at Press Club here.
They demanded restoration of statehood and asked the Prime Minister to make an announcement in this regard in Jammu tomorrow. They demanded that assembly elections should be held at the earliest, following the delimitation but only after revisit and review of the draft report which, they alleged was “unfair and unjust and was unacceptable in present form.”
They were addressing the media under the joint platform of different political, social organizations christened as “All parties United Morcha.” Morcha was represented by former MP and veteran politician Sheikh Abdul Rehman, patron All Parties United Morcha, NC leaders Sheikh Bashir Ahmed and Ram Paul both former legislators; Congress leader and former legislator Ved Mahajan, Hari Singh regional secretary CPI-M, IDP leaders I D Khajuria and Narinder Khajuria, Prof Vidya Sagar Sharma of DSS and representatives of CPI, Comrade Sukh Dev Singh, Nirmal Singh of Labana Biradari and JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.
Ravinder Sharma said that different political and social organizations had come together to raise a united voice over certain basic issues confronting the people of Jammu and Kashmir at present and work together to secure these goals.
Elaborating further these goals, they demanded restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, as committed on the floor of the Parliament without any further delay.
“We seek total review of the draft report of the Delimitation Commission in order to make it fair and just to the ground realities and geographical situations in consonance with the settled norms of delimitation as the present draft report is unacceptable in the present form and rejected by the vast majority of the people. We also demand restoration of democracy by holding assembly elections at the earliest possible under statehood,” he said.
JKPCC chief spokesperson said that these were the basic issues upon which there was complete unanimity not only amongst the participating parties and organizations but almost all people of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, “We are also committed to stand together to the fundamental principle of unity in diversity upon which mutual co-existence, peace, harmony and brotherhood is maintained. We strongly denounce the attempts by the communal and fundamentalist forces to vitiate the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony and reject the politics of hate.”
Sharma said that the different political parties and other organizations had their respective agendas and goals for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and would continue to do so at their own without diluting their respective stand on any issue but for the common goal of the people, at this crucial juncture, these basic issues would continue to further guide them.
The leaders alleged, “There are other vital issues of mis-governance and non-governance as the people of J&K are suffering for want of elected government for almost four years now as Governor Rule was imposed in June 2018.” They expressed concern over, what they alleged, “the highest unemployment in J&K and the pending issues of semi-employed on meager wages like daily wagers, need based, contractual and adhoc and other temporary category employees who needed to be regularized without further delay.”
They sought an employment package for the unemployed youth and such semi-employed category of people by way of regularisation. They hoped that the Prime Minister Narindera Modi would announce a package for them besides various other categories of people and suffering sections of the society.
Sheikh Abdul Rehman explained, what he alleged, “the glaring mistakes committed by the Delimitation Commission in the draft report.” Besides review of the draft, he demanded one more Lok Sabha seat in the Jammu region.
Sheikh Bashir Ahmed along with Ram Paul fully endorsed the united stand on behalf of National Conference on the various issues raised in the joint conference.
The convenor of the APU Morcha I D Khajuria put forth the common agenda of the joint initiative of the different parties and organizations and said that all like minded parties and forces should join hands to achieve the targets set out besides maintaining the secular fabric and defeating the nefarious designs of the communal and fundamentalist forces.
Earlier, two minutes of silence was observed in the memory of those martyred in the militant attacks in Sunjwan Jammu and in the recent attacks in the Kashmir valley. They also lauded the services of brave security forces personnel who were fighting militants, making supreme sacrifices to ensure the safety of common people.