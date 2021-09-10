Option to serve in Ladakh UT | Employees not interested can file objections up to Sep 16

A GAD notification issued in this regard reads: “. . . the period for submission of representations/verification of the details of the employees by the representative Administrative Departments in extended up to 16-09-2021”.

In this connection, the GAD has directed all the Administrative Secretaries to collect the representations for further submission to the General Administration Department.

“We have invited objections from the employees who do not want to opt for Ladakh UT even if they have opted for the same as per the available records,” a senior official said.

The official said: “We have given an opportunity to such officials/ employees who have not been able to file their objections due to delay in getting information about the same. We will consider the preference of the officials/employees concerned.

The officer said that so far 12500 officers/officials have opted to work in Ladakh Union Territory. “However, around 300-400 officers still have to file their objections. Therefore, they were given one week's time as the last chance to file their objections to their concerned departments so that the same can be forwarded to the GAD for consideration.”