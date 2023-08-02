Our duty is to protect prevailing peace: DGP Flags off peace and stability teams under OCAPS for 21 Police Stations in Kashmir

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that at the parade-cum-flagging off ceremony of ‘Peace and Stability’ teams established under the Operational Capabilities Augmentation of Police Stations (OCAPS) at Commando Training Center (CTC) Lethpora, Awantipora, the DGP flagged off 21 bunker vehicles consisting of 290 officers and officials for their deployment with 21 Police Stations across Kashmir besides five marksman vehicles to CRPF.

He took the salute at the parade presented by the contingents on the occasion.

Welcoming the senior officers of CAPFs and Army, Singh thanked them for being an important part of team J&K Police that desires to improve the changing situation of J&K.