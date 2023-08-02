Our duty is to protect prevailing peace: DGP Flags off peace and stability teams under OCAPS for 21 Police Stations in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 2: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday said that the duty of the Police force was to protect the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that at the parade-cum-flagging off ceremony of ‘Peace and Stability’ teams established under the Operational Capabilities Augmentation of Police Stations (OCAPS) at Commando Training Center (CTC) Lethpora, Awantipora, the DGP flagged off 21 bunker vehicles consisting of 290 officers and officials for their deployment with 21 Police Stations across Kashmir besides five marksman vehicles to CRPF.
He took the salute at the parade presented by the contingents on the occasion.
Welcoming the senior officers of CAPFs and Army, Singh thanked them for being an important part of team J&K Police that desires to improve the changing situation of J&K.
He congratulates Principal CTC Lethpora Tanveer Jeelani and his team for their hard work put in preparing the special teams.
The DGP said that these Peace and Stability Teams were dedicated to 21 Police Stations in Kashmir for augmenting them in ensuring peace and stability of their jurisdictional areas.
He said that this was the first phase of the initiative to augment the Police Stations with manpower, modern logistics and communications, drone support and enhanced training to fill the security gaps.
Singh said that in the next phase, other Police Stations would similarly be augmented.
Stating that the Police Station was the first place for the people to contact, he said that all the possible facilities were being provided through policing to the public at Police Stations.
The DGP said that any matter whether it was crime, verification, law and order, security, civic action, and good or bad times, Police Stations were the first responder for the people.
He said that the personnel in peace and stability teams had received intensive induction training besides one week joint orientation training was organised for fostering discipline and jointness among them.
Singh on behalf of all forces wished peace and stability teams good luck and success for their future endeavours.
“In J&K peace has been hunted for a long time with a planned conspiracy of Pakistan. A large number of lives of people, Police and security forces have been lost due to terrorism. It is our duty to protect the prevailing peace, which has been achieved after great sacrifices,” he said. “People are living better lives in the changing scenario. Boys and girls are focusing on their careers. Protecting and securing their lives is our priority.”
The DGP expressed hope that in the near future the youth of J&K would perform diligently in every sphere.
He said that from August 8 to 20, events with the motto ‘Meri Matti Mera Desh, Mitti Ko Naman Veeron Ko Vandan’ would be organised in the country.
“Let us together remember and pay tribute to all fallen soldiers who gave supreme sacrifices of their lives for the people and for the integrity and sovereignty of the country and dedicate ourselves to face any challenge with firm hands,” Singh said. “Pakistan and its agencies are still hatching conspiracies to lure our youth in hybrid form and radicalising them to kill innocent people. It is our mission to put an end to their conspiracies and uproot all anti-national elements from J&K. Only then J&K will reunite with its past glory. Higher authorities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are all praises for the good work of Police and security forces in restoring peace in J&K.”
He lauded the role of people and said that without their support and cooperation it was not possible to bring normalcy in J&K.
The DGP said that it does not bring any happiness for the forces to kill any terrorist adding that terrorists also had families and their parents had dreamt of educating their children and seeing them prosper.
“We also hope that by leaving the path of violence, youth of today would lead a better life,” he said and appealed to all those youth who were still lured by fake narratives of Pakistan to shun the path of violence.
Singh said that Pakistan was gifting drugs to the youth of J&K as they did in Punjab.
He said that the challenge was big and called for strong response from all stakeholders to join hands with forces in stopping the poison from spreading.
Earlier, the Principal CTC Lethpora Tanveer Jeelani in his welcome address gave a detailed resume of the training activities conducted for the peace and stability teams.
The Police spokesman said that in the first phase peace and stability teams under OCAPS, 21 Police Stations had been identified that include five Police Stations of district Srinagar, seven of south Kashmir, four of Budgam and Ganderbal, and five police stations of north Kashmir.
He said that the overall stress being laid in the OCAPS was prevention-detection- prosecution.
Special DGs R R Swain and A K Choudhary, ADG CRPF J&K Nalin Prabhat, ADGPs Deepak Kumar, S J M Gillani, M K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, and Vijay Kumar, IGP B S Tuti, DIGs of Police Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, Rayees Muhammad Bhat, Shahid Mehraj, and Abdul Qayoom, DIGs CRPF Sanjay Yadav, Kulbir Singh Deswal and Alok Awasti, DIG ITBP Ranbir Singh Chohan, Principal CTC Lethpora Tanveer Jeelani, and AIGs of PHQ, officers from Army, CRPF, ITBP and Police attended the function.