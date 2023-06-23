Our goal is to make this decade a techade: PM Modi

Addressing the ‘Skilling for Future’ event at the National Science Foundation, PM Modi said, “We have established around 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in schools wherein children are being provided with all kinds of facilities for various types of innovations. To encourage young entrepreneurs, we have started the ‘Start Up India’ mission. Our goal is to make this decade a techade -- tech decade.”

Further, at the event, PM Modi said India and the US need a pipeline of talent, adding that while the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies, India is home to the world’s biggest youth factory.