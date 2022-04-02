Over 2 lakh visitor footfall at Tulip Garden in last 10 days

As per official statistics, 1.50 lakh footfall was registered at the Tulip garden during 2017 Tulip season, in 2018 the number was 1.83 lakh while in 2019 it was around 2.10 lakh. In 2020, the garden could not be thrown open to the public due to COVID. Similarly, last year also COVID proved to be a dampener. However, this year the garden has already witnessed 2 lakh visitors in the first 10 days after the opening, officials said.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafiz said with summer vacations beginning in many outside states, visitor arrivals are further expected to increase. “With robust promotion of the garden, we expect the footfalls to further increase as the garden is being kept open till maximum period in April. Whether garden will be then kept open for few more days depends on the weather conditions and the bloom,” said Hafiz.