Over 2100 yatris leave Jammu for cave shrine

A total of 2189 yatris, the lowest to date this year, formed the 26th batch that left in a convoy of 73 vehicles amid heavy security of the Central Reserve Police Force this morning, they said.

The officials said 815 yatris heading for Baltal were the first to leave the Jammu camp in 23 vehicles, followed by the second convoy of 49 vehicles carrying 1374 yatris for Pahalgam.