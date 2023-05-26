Over 4500 Kashmiri Pandits leave Jammu to attend mela in Ganderbal

Jammu, May 26: A batch of over 4500 Kashmiri Pandits Friday left for Kashmir in 125 buses to attend the annual mela of Kheer Bhawani to be celebrated at Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla area of Ganderbal district.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M) J&K, K K Sidha jointly flagged off the buses carrying over 4500 Kashmiri Pandits from different parts of Jammu as well as outside from Nagrota area of Jammu district in the morning amid tight security arrangement with the presence of Police and paramilitary forces personnel.
Officials said that the contingent comprised 95 buses for Tulmulla, Ganderbal; 23 buses for Tikker, Kupwara, three buses for Manzgam, Kulgam, two buses for Logripora, Anantnag, and two buses for Martand, Anantnag.
All the devotees were provided with packed refreshments.
The yatris would visit prominent temples and on May 28 on the Jesth Ashtami participate in the annual Hawan and Mela at Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal.
The government has made elaborate arrangements for safe and secure yatra with all facilities enroute from Jammu to their respective destinations and to Tulmulla, Ganderbal and back.
The yatris were also provided lunch at Ramban, Jammu.
The divisional administration Kashmir as well as the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir have made elaborate arrangements for the comfortable and safe stay of the yatris with all facilities of lodging, boarding, medical and other allied arrangements of sanitation and hygiene.
Nodal officers have been designated for each purpose for the smooth coordination and monitoring of the yatra.
The Kashmiri Pandits staying in Kashmir are also being facilitated by the respective district administration to participate in the mela.
The devotees expressed satisfaction at the arrangements put in place by the government and the coordination and monitoring of the relief organisation.
They also expressed joy for participating in the yatra and were happy that they were visiting their motherland and places of birth after a long time and would pray for the peace and development of J&K as well as the country.
The Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M) acknowledged the support of the divisional administration Kashmir and Jammu, DCs, Police administration with the support of the relief organisation under the guidance of Secretary DMRR&R.