Over 4500 Kashmiri Pandits leave Jammu to attend mela in Ganderbal

The Kashmiri Pandits staying in Kashmir are also being facilitated by the respective district administration to participate in the mela.

The devotees expressed satisfaction at the arrangements put in place by the government and the coordination and monitoring of the relief organisation.

They also expressed joy for participating in the yatra and were happy that they were visiting their motherland and places of birth after a long time and would pray for the peace and development of J&K as well as the country.

The Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M) acknowledged the support of the divisional administration Kashmir and Jammu, DCs, Police administration with the support of the relief organisation under the guidance of Secretary DMRR&R.