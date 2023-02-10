P K Pole appointed as CEO J&K

Jammu, Feb 10: Senior IAS officer Pandurang Kondbarao Pole has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir and would also be the Commissioner Secretary Election Department.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) approved the appointment of Pole, who has been serving as Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, as J&K CEO on January 31, 2023.
“In pursuance of notification No 154/J&K/2022-P Admn dated January 31, 2023, issued by the ECI, P K Pole, a 2004 IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, is appointed as CEO, J&K. Pole would also be Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Election Department,” read an order issued by J&K GAD Secretary Piyush Singla on Friday.
Pole, as J&K CEO, has replaced another senior IAS officer Hirdesh Kumar, who proceeded on central deputation in September 2022.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 13A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950), the ECI in consultation with the J&K government hereby designates Pole as the CEO for J&K with effect from the date he takes over charge and until further orders in place of Hirdesh Kumar,” the ECI notification issued on January 31 had read.
“Pole shall cease to hold and handover forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the J&K government, which he may be holding before such assumption of office. Pole, while functioning as the CEO of J&K shall not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the J&K government except that he should be designated Secretary to the Government in charge of the Election Department in the State Secretariat,” the ECI notification had read.
Pole was appointed as the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on March 17, 2020 – a post, which he held till his appointment as J&K CEO.
A native of Maharashtra, he has also served as the Deputy Commissioner Reasi and Secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution.