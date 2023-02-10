P K Pole appointed as CEO J&K

The Election Commission of India (ECI) approved the appointment of Pole, who has been serving as Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, as J&K CEO on January 31, 2023.

“In pursuance of notification No 154/J&K/2022-P Admn dated January 31, 2023, issued by the ECI, P K Pole, a 2004 IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, is appointed as CEO, J&K. Pole would also be Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Election Department,” read an order issued by J&K GAD Secretary Piyush Singla on Friday.